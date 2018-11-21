Political parties question R3.6m bill for Soweto derby fan parks

The amount will be spent on four areas around KZN to accommodate fans who will not be able to attend the game at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Tickets to the Telkom Knockout semi-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were sold out two hours after they went on sale.

The main public viewing area at the Beach Front is expected to cost R3 million, while other public viewing areas at Max’s Lifestyle and another at the Artizen Restaurant & Lounge will cost a combined R625,000.

According to Isolezwe the city plans to make R140 million from hosting the match between Chiefs and Pirates.

Nicole Graham, who leads the DA caucus in Durban, was quoted by Isolezwe: “It will come to about R200,000 per township fan park, which I think is a reasonable amount and is a nice investment in those areas. But when it comes to the New Beach fan park, it is going to cost R3m. R3m is a large amount for one fan park for one day, when it is clear we can do it a lot cheaper.”

While Mdu Nkosi from the IFP said the report from the city’s executive committee (Exco) lacked details on how the money will be spent.

The deputy city manager Phillip Sithole says a large number of supporters were expected to travel from Gauteng to Durban for the game and will make use of the fan parks as most of them are not expected to have tickets. The viewing areas are expected to attract 30,000 football fans.

