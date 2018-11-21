AmaZulu hopes for six points boost

Six points were deducted from AmaZulu after they ignored a ruling from Fifa to pay over R1 million in compensation to Namibian player Phinheas Nambandi.

Lunga Sokhela confirmed they were in conversations with Fifa about possibly getting their points back after they settled Nambandi’s debt.

The general manager hopes for a favourable ruling from the global football body on their request.

Sokhela said if the club couldn’t get back the six points which were docked from them, he was confident his team could get out of the relegation zone by winning games.

“We wrote back on the second of October to SAFA asking for another matter of clarity. SAFA has responded to them,” Sokhela told IOL.

“So, we are just waiting, and we hope that this issue can come to finality before the end of the year in order to know whether we are getting the six points back or not, but it is all in FIFA’s hands.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.