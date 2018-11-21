Ramalepe aiming for 100 Banyana caps

Banyana Banyana defender Lebogang Ramalepe celebrated her 50th cap for the senior national team in style as they beat Nigeria 1-0 at the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana, but says there is still a long way to go.

The Banyana defender joins a long list of Banyana players who have reached 50 plus caps for the senior national team like Jermaine Seoposenwe, Sanah Mollo, Leandra Smeda, Mamello Makhabane, Refiloe Jane, Janine van Wyk, Noko Matlou, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Nothando Vilakazi and the retired pair Portia Modise and Amanda Dlamini.

“I am honoured to be mentioned in the same space as the Banyana Banyana greats. I am really humbled, but I feel there is still a long way to go to get to that magical hundred. As a player I know what I have to do to reach it – stay disciplined, be coachable, make sure the nation is always proud of the hard work I put in in every game, no matter the results – just always strive to do my best, and the rest will follow,” Ramalepe told Safa.net.

The defender will surely be keen on getting a win in her 51st cap for Banyana when they face Equatorial Guinea in their second game in the group stages on Wednesday.

