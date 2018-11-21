Bantwana take lessons from World Cup experience

Bantwana coach Simphiwe Dludlu says her charges have learned a lot from their Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay after bowing out of the competition following a 4-1 loss to Brazil on Tuesday.

Dludlu’s team ended the competition last in Group B with one point, having registered two losses and one draw.

“I am going back to South Africa with 21 players that have learned and become better, they will be able to tell their teammates that out there that it is hard out there and they have to fight for excellence. They now understand what I mean when I say I want us to push for excellence,” said Dludlu.

“We have learned a lot and the girls will be able to take this into their careers. Some will make it to the Under-20 and some to Banyana Banyana.”

The team is expected to arrive back in the country on Friday morning.

