Tau to the rescue as Bafana share the spoils with Paraguay

A victory would not have been undeserved for the South American team, who are ranked over 40 places above South Africa, and they looked to be control of the game for much of the night, also hitting the woodwork twice.

But to their credit the hosts hung in the game, putting up an improved second-half performance before sneaking the late draw.

Bafana, with a much-changed line-up from Saturday’s AFCON qualifier against Nigeria, did play some good football in the first half and produced some exciting moments up front which led to several scoring chances.

However, they lacked composure in midfield and looked rattled at the back on numerous occasions and it was from a poor mistake that the visitors scored.

South Africa did get off to a positive start and had the first shot on goal when Tau cut in from the right and fired in a powerful drive which drew a reflexive save from Antony Silva.

Paraguay though were looking dangerous in attack and they were unlucky not to take the lead in the 15th minute when Federico Santander’s parting shot rolled into the upright.

Bafana enjoyed their best period of first-half play midway through the stanza, but it just wouldn’t fall for them in front of goal despite the efforts of Tau and Vincent Pule, the latter going especially close with a rasping drive from 30-yards out.

But after they had started to lose control in the middle of the park, Bafana found themselves on the back foot.

This resulted in a weak pass from defence by Motjeka Madisha conceding possession to Cecilio Dominguez, whose angled shot was parried by goalkeeper Darren Keet into the path of Santander for a simple tap-in on 31 minutes.

Bafana nearly managed an immediate reply when Teboho Mokoena’s slide-rule pass put Pule in, the Orlando Pirates man doing well to get a powerful angled shot away, only for Silva to pull off a fantastic diving save.

It could however also have been 2-0 to the visiting team moments later when Dominguez got the better of Thulani Hlatshwayo before rattling the upright, before another blunder from Madisha let in Santander, whose shot from a tight angle was not far off.

There was more action in both boxes in the minutes leading up to the interval in Durban as Madisha redeemed himself slightly with a superb tackle on Dominguez just as he was about to pull the trigger, before Pule had a shot blocked.

The hosts began the second half in positive fashion, but were to find themselves frustrated as all too often their moves broke down at the crucial moment around the opposition box.

Paraguay meanwhile never really looked troubled in defence and also looked good for a second goal, which could have come 14 minutes from time when Fabian Balbuena broke clean through on goal, but he rushed his shot and substitute keeper Ronwen Williams made a comfortable enough save.

When Tau had a goal correctly ruled offsides in the 86th minute, it looked like it was not to be Bafana’s evening.

But the former Mamelodi Sundowns star popped up just seconds before the end of the allotted three minutes added time to get on the end of a sublime through ball from Thulani Serero before slotting past Silva with a clinical finish.

