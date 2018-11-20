 
PSL News 20.11.2018 04:14 pm

Pirates defender hoping to get a run in Soweto derby

Phakaaathi Reporter
Asavela Mbekile of Orlando Pirates and Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on November 10, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates defender Asavela Mbekile hopes he will be part of the Buccaneers back four when they play Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Bucs and Amakhosi are set to lock horns in the Telkom Knockout semi-finals at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has played in the Caf Champions league games with Sundowns but admits he is looking forward to playing in the biggest game in the world.

“The derby is a big game watched by many people throughout the world. I want to play and will work hard to ensure I am in the team on the day,” said Mbekile.

Mbekile, who spent much of last season on the bench at Sundowns, helped Pirates beat Polokwane City 2-1 in their last game and is hoping to do the same on Saturday.

“It felt good to play after such a long time. Hopefully I will get more game-time.“

