Pirates defender hoping to get a run in Soweto derby

Bucs and Amakhosi are set to lock horns in the Telkom Knockout semi-finals at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has played in the Caf Champions league games with Sundowns but admits he is looking forward to playing in the biggest game in the world.

“The derby is a big game watched by many people throughout the world. I want to play and will work hard to ensure I am in the team on the day,” said Mbekile.

Mbekile, who spent much of last season on the bench at Sundowns, helped Pirates beat Polokwane City 2-1 in their last game and is hoping to do the same on Saturday.

“It felt good to play after such a long time. Hopefully I will get more game-time.“

