Fifa invite SA assistant referee for fitness test

The global club competition is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between December 12 and 22.

Siwela will be at the Germiston Stadium on Tuesday to determine whether he is fit to be part of the group of officials set to help officiate in the tournament.

The 35-year-old was the only South African to run on the touchline at this year’s Fifa World Cup in Russia.

He also served as an assistant referee in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between Egypt and Tunisia and Ethiopia and Ghana.

