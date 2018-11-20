 
PSL News 20.11.2018

Fifa invite SA assistant referee for fitness test

Phakaaathi Reporter
Zakhele Siwela during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on March 15, 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Assistant referee Zakhele Siwela is set to attend a fitness test ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup.

The global club competition is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between December  12 and 22.

Siwela will be at the Germiston Stadium on Tuesday to determine whether he is fit to be part of the group of officials set to help officiate in the tournament.

The 35-year-old was the only South African to run on the touchline at this year’s Fifa World Cup in Russia.

He also served as an assistant referee in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between Egypt and Tunisia and Ethiopia and Ghana.

