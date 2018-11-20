ABC League club axe former Chiefs star

Baberwa FC have confirmed that they have parted ways with their head coach Jabulani Mendu.

The ABC Motsepe League side announced the former Kaizer Chiefs star’s sacking on their official Twitter account.

“Baberwa Football Club technical team update. Baberwa Football Club would like to announce that the club has released coach Jabulani Mendu from his duties,” tweeted the club.

READ: Thobejane fired by ABC Motsepe League team

“Following a series of engagements with the coach meant to iron out our differences (Non-Football Related) we have reached a decision to release the coach from his duties with immediate effect.”

The club also announced that assistant coach Nkateko Shipalana would take over the head coach role and would be assisted by Sizwe Masina.

“Assistant coach Nkateko Shipalana, who has been our caretaker coach for the past six games, will take over as the head coach of Baberwa Football Club with immediate effect and will be assisted by Sizwe Masina who has been part of the technical team since the beginning of the season.”

Baberwa are currently unbeaten in the Gauteng ABC Motsepe League and lead the standings with 25 points in 11 games.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.