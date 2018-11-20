Caf suspends top Fifa referee

Sikazwe’s sanction comes after he awarded the home side Esperance a penalty when Agosto defender Jose Macaia fouled Maohamed Belaili in the box and disallowed a legitimate goal from the Angolan club.

Mingo Bille was adjudged to have pushed Esperance goalkeeper Rami Jridi, however, TV replays showed that it was a legitimate goal.

According to several publications in Zambia, the 39-year-old Sikazwe is not allowed to officiate any match until he proves he is not guilty of any wrongdoing.

Football Association of Zambia (faz) general secretary Adrian Kashala confirmed in an interview in Lusaka that an “exculpatory letter” has been submitted and they are waiting for a response from Fifa.

ALSO READ: Mhlongo explains his absence from NFD club

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.