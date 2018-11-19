Mhlongo refuses to work with ‘mentor’, quits NFD team

Former Orlando Pirates player and development coach Benson Mhlongo has left Mpumalanga based National First Division (NFD) side TS Sporting after refusing to work with newly appointed technical director Sammy Troughton.

The team wanted Troughton to mentor Mhlongo but it seems he was not too keen on the idea and has since taken time off to think about it.

Mhlongo had done well since taking over at the start of the season and the team are currently third in the standings with 19 points after 11 games.

Announcing his replacement who is said to be an interim coach, Abantu Bemthetho sent out a statement that didn’t make it clear if Mhlongo will be back at the side as they said he had taken a sabbatical.

“TS Sporting would want to take this opportunity and inform the public about the appointment of Mr Mfanimbela Maseko as the interim coach. This appointment came as a result of our head’s coach absence since November 13, 2018.

“We must however indicate that his decision was triggered by our request made to him to work closely with the technical director Mr Sammy Troughton and he indicated that he wants to consult his manager and he will revert on his decision. His manager has informed us through email that his client has taken a sabbatical leave till now we still we haven’t heard from him except to say that he handed over all the properties of the team,” read the statement.

“The team will make a proper announcement as to what is to be the way forward in due course. His absence was a shock because it was unexpected and is something that we were not prepared for. But when we look deep into it we feel extremely grateful to have worked with him and the level of discipline he introduced to the team. He was quickly able to turn things around hence you see the position the team currently occupies.

“The one thing about Mr Benson Mhlongo is how much he truly cares about developing people and developing not only soccer players but good people,” further read the statement.

