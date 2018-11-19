Mkhalele backs Bafana to qualify for Afcon 2019

Former Bafana Bafana winger Helman Mkhalele believes the senior national team can still qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Bafana were held to a 1-1 draw by Nigeria at the FNB Stadium this past weekend.

Mkhalele, however, was disappointed with the result saying he was expecting Stuart Baxter’s charges to win, especially having beaten the Super Eagles 2-0 in Uyo in the first leg.

“It wasn’t a result we were expecting, we were expecting to win, unfortunately, it didn’t happen. But a draw again, is not bad, because we still have our destiny in our own hands even though it will be challenging in Libya,” said Mkhalele during the SAB’s smash the label and xenophobia campaign.

While Nigeria, who lead group E with 10 points have qualified for the continental competition, Bafana will have to ensure that they don’t lose against Libya in the last game of the qualifiers to book a spot in Cameroon.

Stuart Baxter’s charges are on nine points, while Libya are on seven points.

