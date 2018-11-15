Chiefs midfielder out of ICU after car crash

Wiseman Meyiwa is out of ICU and is stable under the care of specialist’s supervision, his club Kaizer Chiefs has announced.

The young Bafana Bafana midfielder was involved in a motor vehicle accident on the N3 highway earlier this month.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical, but stable condition and now Chiefs have announced through a statement that he is out of ICU.

The Chiefs statement:

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa is out of ICU. He is stable under the care of specialist’s supervision.

The club has appreciated all the messages of support and prayers for Meyiwa.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

