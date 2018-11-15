Khune explains his role in Serero’s Bafana return

Serero has returned to the Bafana Bafana setup, a year after he was banned by the South African Football Association for not honouring a national team call-up.

Khune has revealed that he spoke to Serero and tried to convince him to return to the squad.

“But all is forgiven. We are a family here, and Thulani realised he made a mistake, and had told me he would speak to Safa and the coach about being available again,” Khune told IOL.

The Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper added that he grew up in the same area as Serero and they often visit each other when they are both at home with their families.

