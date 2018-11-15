 
PSL News 15.11.2018 02:49 pm

Khune explains his role in Serero’s Bafana return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune argues with Thulani Serero. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune believes his conversations with Thulani Serero about him returning to the national team might have made the midfielder realise his mistakes.

Serero has returned to the Bafana Bafana setup, a year after he was banned by the South African Football Association for not honouring a national team call-up.

Khune has revealed that he spoke to Serero and tried to convince him to return to the squad.

“But all is forgiven. We are a family here, and Thulani realised he made a mistake, and had told me he would speak to Safa and the coach about being available again,” Khune told IOL.

The Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper added that he grew up in the same area as Serero and they often visit each other when they are both at home with their families.

