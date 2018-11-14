 
PSL News 14.11.2018 04:45 pm

Malesela linked with Stars’ head coach job

Phakaaathi Reporter
Daniel Malesela (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Word is that the Stars are thinking of roping Malesela to change the club’s fortunes.

Former Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has emerged as the favourite to replace Luc Eymael as head coach of Free State Stars.

The position was left vacant after Eymael and Stars decided to part ways this week following a poor start to the 2018/19 season.

Now word is that the Stars are thinking of roping Malesela to change the club’s fortunes.

Malesela is currently in charge of National First Division side TS Galaxy.

