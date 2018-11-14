Malesela linked with Stars’ head coach job

Former Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has emerged as the favourite to replace Luc Eymael as head coach of Free State Stars.

The position was left vacant after Eymael and Stars decided to part ways this week following a poor start to the 2018/19 season.

Now word is that the Stars are thinking of roping Malesela to change the club’s fortunes.

Malesela is currently in charge of National First Division side TS Galaxy.

ALSO READ: PSL coaches on red-alert as clubs take stock

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.