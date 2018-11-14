 
menu
PSL News 14.11.2018 02:44 pm

Larsen tips Arrows striker for top PSL award

Phakaaathi Reporter
Knox Mutizwa of Golden Arrows celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Black Leopards at Princess Magogo Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Knox Mutizwa of Golden Arrows celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Black Leopards at Princess Magogo Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen believes the goal which won striker Knox Mutizwa a monthly award last week could win him the Goals of the Season award.

The Zimbabwean forward scored a brilliant goal during his side’s 2-0 win over Maritzburg United at the start of the 2018/19 season.

His coach, who also scooped the coach of the month award, is confident Mutizwa’s superb striker is enough to see him walk away with the award.

“Let’s say ‘wow’ to when Mutizwa does it too from a small team like Golden Arrows,” said Larsen.

“So, I’m sure come the end of the season he’ll be in the mix for that award.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Baroka FC edge Golden Arrows 10.11.2018
SuperSport stalemate woes continue against Arrows 28.10.2018
Blow by blow: SuperSport vs Arrows 28.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.