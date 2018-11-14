Larsen tips Arrows striker for top PSL award

The Zimbabwean forward scored a brilliant goal during his side’s 2-0 win over Maritzburg United at the start of the 2018/19 season.

His coach, who also scooped the coach of the month award, is confident Mutizwa’s superb striker is enough to see him walk away with the award.

“Let’s say ‘wow’ to when Mutizwa does it too from a small team like Golden Arrows,” said Larsen.

“So, I’m sure come the end of the season he’ll be in the mix for that award.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.