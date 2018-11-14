AKA to perform at Bafana vs Nigeria showdown

The musician will perform at the FNB Stadium before Nigeria and Bafana Bafana lock horns in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Coach Stuart Baxter’s men played in an empty FNB stadium when they faced Seychelles last month for their qualifier match which ended in a 6-0 victory for the hosts.

And the organisers are hoping that AKA will boost ticket sales.

Stadium Management chief executive Jacques Grobbelaar says they are behind Baxter and the national team.

“SMSA is ready to welcome our national team back to the home of soccer and we are behind Bafana Bafana and coach Stuart Baxter in their qualification campaign,” Grobbelaar is quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

AKA has announced that he will be joined by Nigerian musician Kiddominant for the pre-match performance.

“Myself and my brother @Kiddominant will be out at FNB stadium for the AFCON qualifier between #SAvNIG Saturday. Perfect place to do ‘Fela in Versace’ LIVE at 14:45 #SmashTheLabel,” wrote AKA on his Twitter account.

