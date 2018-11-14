Nigeria out for revenge against Bafana

South Africa beat Nigeria in Uyo in March 2017 to open their qualifying campaign, and Baxter’s second spell in charge of the national team, with a bang.

Since then, however, Bafana have failed to ignite way too often, fluffing their lines in 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying, and drawing two Afcon qualifiers, at home to Libya and away to the Seychelles, to allow Nigeria to climb to the top of Group E.

Bafana are still secure enough in second in the group, with the top two sides qualifying for Cameroon 2019, but South Africa could still do with three points on Saturday to boost flagging morale.

“Nigeria are coming from a World Cup, and they are undefeated (in qualifying) since we beat them last time, and will want to wreak their revenge, but we will be ready and are confident we will get the result we need,” said Baxter this week.

The Super Eagles are only expected to arrive in the country tomorrow evening, Gernot Rohr’s squad spending most of their camp at home.

Nigeria and Bafana both have their share of absent players ahead of the game. South Africa are missing Keagan Dolly, Bongani Zungu, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

The Super Eagles, meanwhile, will be without injured striker Odion Ighalo, who scored five goals against Libya in two qualifiers last month, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who is suspended for the game against Bafana.

“Everybody knows the list of injuries we have had … I want to speak about the players we do have. Even though we respect Nigeria, we do not fear them, we still have enough talent and desire,” added the Bafana coach.

It remains to be seen what Baxter does in midfield to cope with his absentees, but Thulani Serero has to have a good chance to start, provided he can recover in time from an ankle injury.

Themba Zwane’s return is also a boost for Baxter, while Lebo Maboe could also been in line for a start.

