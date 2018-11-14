Bantwana draw with Mexico in Under-17 Women’s World Cup

Bantwana almost fell behind in the third minute of the game, with Mexico striking a shot towards Kay-dee Windvogel in the SA goal as the ball slipped through her hands, but she just managed to retrieve it before it crossed the line.

Mexico continued to launch raids and in the 11th minute they missed a sitter in front of goals. They had another opportunity with a header from the golden boot winner Alison Gonzalez whose weak shot was easily saved by Windvogel.

Bantwana were forced to defend deep most of the first half as they struggled to contain the onslaught of the South Americans.

The SA side managed to work their way into the match after the interval, but in the end a draw was a good result for the African outfit.

In the other Group B game Japan and Brazil also played to a goalless stalemate which leaves all the teams with a point each going into the second round of matches.

