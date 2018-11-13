D-Day for Bantwana as they face Mexico test

Bantwana coach Simphiwe Dludlu says being at the World Cup is already a huge achievement for her charges.

The South African national Under-17 team take on Mexico on Tuesday evening in their opening game of the global tournament in Uruguay.

“We are very excited to be back in the tournament, the last time we competed here was eight years ago and we didn’t do so well. We are a developing country in terms of women’s football but the brand is growing and having to be here representing Africa and South Africa is a great achievement for us,” said Dludlu.

The Bantwana coach wants to see her players grow from the experience they will get from the tournament and most importantly, to play their best football.

“We just want the girls to understand that they have to do their best and enjoy because it’s youth football,” she added.

“We want to see them grow, become better people, better players and make friends. Most importantly for us is to make sure we play good football and give our best in every game that we play.”

The game is set to kick off at 5pm (10pm SA time).

