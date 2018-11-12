Masutha leaves Black Leopards

Coach Joel Masutha has resigned from his position as head coach of Black Leopards, the club has confirmed.

Lidoda Duvha lost to 3-1 to Cape Town City this past weekend. This was their sixth loss in 11 games played so far this season.

According to a source close to the club, following the City loss, Masutha was summoned to a meeting to explain Lidoda Duvha’s poor start to the season.

“It was in the meeting today (Monday), where coach Masutha tendered his resignation and the club accepted it,” said the source.

Leopards spokesperson Berry Ramunenyiwa has confirmed via a tweet on the club’s official Twitter account that they have parted ways with Masutha.

“Joel Masutha resigned today from his position as head coach of Black Leopards FC. Issued by spokesperson: Ramunenyiwa Berry,” read the club tweet.

