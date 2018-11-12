Regrets for Chiefs after Chippa draw

Kaizer Chiefs were left to rue a chance to climb up the Absa Premiership standings after a goalless draw with Chippa United in a match closed to supporters at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Coach Giovanni Solinas said, they had wanted to exploit the draw between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

“The match was difficult. Chippa were very fresh. We tried to win it, we finished the game with four strikers as we pushed for a winner. But in football sometimes when you don’t score it is important to not concede,” he said.

“It is a pity we didn’t get the points. We could have got closer to the top. The league is, however, not over, I am disappointed because the three points would have got us closer to the top.”

He did not enjoy playing without supporters, saying no team deserves to play under such conditions: “We had no advantage – Chippa had not played in six days and we had three games in seven days – and we also didn’t have our supporters.

“I am happy that we are now finished with this problem. It is not football without the supporters. Players do not give the same energy. The supporters psyche the players up,” said the Italian.

Solinas said he was happy with the Fifa break, which will give the team time to recover and refresh.

He also hopes to have Bernard Parker and Lebogang Manyama back after the break – he will need all his key players ready and available for a Telkom Knockout semifinal against Pirates which is next on the agenda for Amakhosi.

“We will use the break to improve on fitness. I hope Manyama and Parker will recover during this break. If we have these players we will have more options on the starting team and on the bench.

“We have a lot of games after the break. We have a good squad and will try to manage the fatigue. It is not caused only by playing but also by travelling,” he said.

On the Pirates match at Moses Mabhida on November 24, Solinas said: “Coaches are always under pressure. I am confident that Chiefs will continue to improve.

“It is always good to play in Durban with a full stadium. I am very comfortable, I have confidence in my team.”

