 
menu
PSL News 12.11.2018 07:30 am

I probably saved his life, says Mosimane of pitch invader

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane (Head Coach) of Mamelodi Sundowns had to be held back by police after fighting at the end of the game during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane (Head Coach) of Mamelodi Sundowns had to be held back by police after fighting at the end of the game during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said he was a life saver after he came to the aid of a Sandawana who had invaded Orlando Pirates’ technical area and attacked the assistant coach Rulani Mokwena.

The fan was met with angry reactions from the Pirates bench and was shoved away, which promoted Mosimane and his bench to come to the aid of the supporter, reducing the match to ugly scenes.

“I saw a lot of people come to me, I saw a lot of black and white coming to me. What am I going to do? If I run I am going to be swallowed so I attacked. I pushed back,” said Mosimane.

“The poor guy was running. If I did not go there he was going to be swallowed, I probably saved his life,” said “Jingles”.

He added: “I saw one yellow with lots of black and white and I said I can’t let the yellow be swallowed, I must protect this yellow. Unfortunately I was the nearest one so I had to protect the yellow because he was chased by so many people.”

However, the former Bafana Bafana coach condemned the behavior of unruly supporters as he had flashbacks of a massive pitch invasion last year when Downs thrashed the Buccaneers 6-0.

“It should not happen, the last time is aw people coming like that it was when we won 6-0 and I had to run for cover. I thought it was the same thing and I said what is happening now,” said Mosimane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Fans have a right to be angry at Bafana – Khune 16.11.2018
Malesela disappointed by Pirates-Sundowns squabbles 15.11.2018
Khune explains his role in Serero’s Bafana return 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.