I probably saved his life, says Mosimane of pitch invader

The fan was met with angry reactions from the Pirates bench and was shoved away, which promoted Mosimane and his bench to come to the aid of the supporter, reducing the match to ugly scenes.

“I saw a lot of people come to me, I saw a lot of black and white coming to me. What am I going to do? If I run I am going to be swallowed so I attacked. I pushed back,” said Mosimane.

“The poor guy was running. If I did not go there he was going to be swallowed, I probably saved his life,” said “Jingles”.

He added: “I saw one yellow with lots of black and white and I said I can’t let the yellow be swallowed, I must protect this yellow. Unfortunately I was the nearest one so I had to protect the yellow because he was chased by so many people.”

However, the former Bafana Bafana coach condemned the behavior of unruly supporters as he had flashbacks of a massive pitch invasion last year when Downs thrashed the Buccaneers 6-0.

“It should not happen, the last time is aw people coming like that it was when we won 6-0 and I had to run for cover. I thought it was the same thing and I said what is happening now,” said Mosimane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.