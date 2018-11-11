I am totally in charge – Micho  

Micho spoke out at the back of his side’s goalless draw away to Absa Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the capital city.

“I personally believe it has gone and everyone gave their opinions. Let the football talk instead of us,” said Sredojević.

“What is important is that I really know that I am in charge as a head coach, I have a very strong team led by my assistant coach Rhulani. I am happy with those things. I would not want to have a person besides me who has an I don’t care philosophy. I want a person with and I do care philosophy,” Sredojević added.

“In August last year we came together with coach Rhulani Mokwena and from that time I believe that we have significantly changed the aspect. If a player that I made, Nemanja Matic, has done this to any coach I would definitely slap him but if someone else does this,” he concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.