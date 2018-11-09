Bidvest Wits crowned first Quarter winners

Coach Gavin Hunt’s men put on a brave performance in the last eight matches to claim the first Q-innovation cash prize for the 2018/2019 season.

Wits collected 16 points after playing eight matches by winning five games, losing two games and drawing one.

The Clever Boys managed to find the back of the net 12 times in eight games this season.

Orlando Pirates were two points short having claimed 14 points and finished second.

Polokwane City, SuperSport United, and Bloemfontein Celtic were runners-up.

Rise and Shine won player (Jabulani Maluleke) and coach (Josef Vukusic) of the month after setting a seven-game unbeaten streak.

