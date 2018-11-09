 
menu
PSL News 9.11.2018 03:48 pm

Bidvest Wits crowned first Quarter winners

Phakaaathi reporter
Gavin Hunt, Coach of Bidvest Wits celebrates a victory during the 2018 Telkom Knockout quarterfinal match between Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits at Harry Gwala Stadium, Durban on 03 November 2018 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gavin Hunt, Coach of Bidvest Wits celebrates a victory during the 2018 Telkom Knockout quarterfinal match between Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits at Harry Gwala Stadium, Durban on 03 November 2018 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Clever Boys managed to find the back of the net 12 times in eight games this season.

Coach Gavin Hunt’s men put on a brave performance in the last eight matches to claim the first Q-innovation cash prize for the 2018/2019 season.

Wits collected 16 points after playing eight matches by winning five games, losing two games and drawing one.

The Clever Boys managed to find the back of the net 12 times in eight games this season.

Orlando Pirates were two points short having claimed 14 points and finished second.

Polokwane City, SuperSport United, and Bloemfontein Celtic were runners-up.

Rise and Shine won player (Jabulani Maluleke) and coach (Josef Vukusic) of the month after setting a seven-game unbeaten streak.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Celtic striker targets golden boot award 16.11.2018
Wits coach Hunt irate at home defeat 12.11.2018
SuperSport bounce back with win over Free State Stars 11.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.