Ex-Chiefs winger close to completing Leopards move

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Abia Nale has impressed Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha who has confirmed the player is in talks to join the club.

Masutha says Nale is talking to the team’s management to discuss personal terms before signing a contract.

Nale started training with Leopards last month with hopes of getting a contract. His last game was in January for Platinum Stars who are now campaigning in the National First Division as Cape Umoya United.

Lidoda Duvha is currently assessing former Chiefs midfielder Enocent Mkhabela and ex-Baroka defender Mzwanele Mahashe.

Masutha was quoted by SowetanLive: “I believe that the management of the team is speaking to him [Nale]. I would really love to have him in the team. He has been doing very well in training. I was impressed. It will now depend on the negotiations between him and the club.”

