 
menu
PSL News 9.11.2018 01:42 pm

Pirates goal celebration goes viral

Phakaaathi Reporter
Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates celebrates after scoring on his derby debut during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates celebrates after scoring on his derby debut during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

A dance move to a song from Sepedi hit maker King Monada, performed by Orlando Pirates players after scoring goals has taken over the social media.

Pirates crowd favourite Vincent Pule introduced the celebration to the Bucs camp after he scored the winning goal against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby.

His teammates, Thembinkosi Lorch and Xola Mlambo, have since joined in the celebration using the move that involves collapsing and laying on the floor.

A video of South Africans doing their own version of the goal celebration has surfaced on social media.

Social media users credit Pirates players for making the celebration move trend.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Solinas is staying at Chiefs – Motaung 16.11.2018
Malesela disappointed by Pirates-Sundowns squabbles 15.11.2018
Chiefs second-richest club in Africa – report 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.