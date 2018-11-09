Pirates goal celebration goes viral

Pirates crowd favourite Vincent Pule introduced the celebration to the Bucs camp after he scored the winning goal against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby.

His teammates, Thembinkosi Lorch and Xola Mlambo, have since joined in the celebration using the move that involves collapsing and laying on the floor.

A video of South Africans doing their own version of the goal celebration has surfaced on social media.

Social media users credit Pirates players for making the celebration move trend.

Phone ya tshwara ka modhabo kea idibala ????. #songforafrica pic.twitter.com/LF5W3rZxvo — Tiyani wa ka Mabasa (@TTM16) 9 November 2018

