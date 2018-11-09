Soweto derby set for Moses Mabhida Stadium

The Telkom Knockout semi-final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, the Premier Soccer League has announced.

With the FNB Stadium, which normally hosts this fixture, not available because of a religious event, there was speculation as to where the Soweto Derby will be played.

Moses Mabhida and Mbombela Stadium were mentioned as possible hosts, but the PSL has now announced that it will be played in Durban on Saturday, November 24 at 3pm.

The second semi-final fixture between Baroka FC and Bidvest Wits will be played on Sunday, 25 November 25.

Kick-off is also at 3pm.

As both fixtures will be in high demand, members of the public are urged to purchase their ticket early.

