Telkom Knockout News 9.11.2018 11:04 am

Soweto derby set for Moses Mabhida Stadium

Phakaaathi Reporter
Full time moments as Pirates winning Pirates players jubilant and Chiefs players dejected. Dumisani Zuma of Kaizer Chiefs and Mario Booysen of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

With the FNB Stadium not available because of a religious event, there was speculation as to where the Soweto Derby will be played.

The Telkom Knockout semi-final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, the Premier Soccer League has announced.

With the FNB Stadium, which normally hosts this fixture, not available because of a religious event, there was speculation as to where the Soweto Derby will be played.

Moses Mabhida and Mbombela Stadium were mentioned as possible hosts, but the PSL has now announced that it will be played in Durban on Saturday, November 24 at 3pm.

The second semi-final fixture between Baroka FC and Bidvest Wits will be played on Sunday, 25 November 25.

Kick-off is also at 3pm.

As both fixtures will be in high demand, members of the public are urged to purchase their ticket early.

