Banyana coach names squad for AWC

Announcing her squad at the Safa house, Ellis said the team consisted of experience and youth and believes they will do the job.

“We have constantly monitored players locally and overseas. We believed that we have selected a good squad, a mixture of experience and young squad,” said Ellis.

The team is set to depart forGhana on Friday, where they will continue with their preparations before their tournament opener against Nigeria on November 18 at Cape Coast.

The Banyana squad: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Roxanne Barker, Lebogang Ramalepe, Nothando Vilakazi, Janine van Wyk, Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Tisetso Makhubela, Koketso Tlailane, Mamello Makhabane, Leandra Smeda, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Linda Motlhalo, Busisiwe Ndimeni, Refiloe Jane, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Melinda Kgadiete, Amanda Mthanda, Thembi Kgatlana and Kgalebane Mohlakoane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.