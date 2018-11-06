Solinas praises ‘useful’ Maluleka

Maluleka started in Amakhosi’s 1-0 victory over Matsatsantsa in the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout last Sunday.

The Italian coach believes Maluleka, who is working towards full fitness, will be at his best soon.

“[Against SuperSport], George performed very well because he’s a midfielder that plays box-to-box, he’s useful in attack [and defending].

“But I was happy with everybody. Every player gave an outstanding performance.”

