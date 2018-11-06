Chiefs coach Solinas fears no one

With his team safely in the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout, Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas is now focusing on improving on the side’s seventh position in the Absa Premiership standings.

Some may find it a bit cocky for the Italian to claim that after the performance in the 1-0 defeat of SuperSport United he has no fear at all – no matter who the opponents are.

Solinas was mostly impressed by the character his team showed – it is however worth mentioning that Matsatsantsa had some of their key players out with injuries.

“I am happy because after the derby defeat the response from my players was positive. We showed character and desire. I want to thank my boys and congratulate them.

“We knew SuperSport would come back stronger in the second half. They put on another striker and changed their formation. But we had the game under control,” said Solinas.

Amakhosi are back at their original home, the FNB Stadium tomorrow evening where they host Black Leopards in a league match that Solinas has called a must-win.

“But it is over about this game, now we have to focus on the next one. There is unfortunately no time to recover. Our league position is not good.

“We have another game on Wednesday. We need to win the game because we need to improve our position. We are Kaizer Chiefs and we play to win.

“If my team play like they played on Sunday, I have no fear of any team,” he said.

Solinas denied that the thought of playing Orlando Pirates again in just less than three weeks (the two meet in the TKO semifinals) would have an effect on his side’s performances in the next two games.

However, he admitted it will be difficult when they host Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium without their fans, as they serve a second of their two-match supporters’ ban.

“Yes the fans made a difference – the fans push us. Playing without them is very difficult. When we don’t have our fans it gives the advantage to the other team,” he said.

Chiefs lost 1-0 to Polokwane City at the same venue in the first of their matches without their fans, as per the Premier Soccer League’s Disciplinary Committee ruling.

