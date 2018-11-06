 
PSL News 6.11.2018

Bafana star resumes training after surgery

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bongani Zungu (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Amiens SC midfielder Bongani Zungu has resumed light training as he work his way back to full fitness following a knee surgery.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder shared videos of himself training in the gym on social media.

In the video, the 26-year-old’s knee can be seen heavily strapped with bandages and it seems to have healed when he exposed it during training.

Zungu has started with simple movements in the gym, however it is not clear when he will resume full training with the rest of the team.

ALSO READ: Bafana legend slams Safa for appointing foreign coaches

 

