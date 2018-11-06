Sundowns midfielder frustrated by injuries

The Liberia skipper has only made two domestic appearances for Mamelodi Sundowns this season as he has been struggling with minor injuries.

“It is frustrating for me but it is part of football and you need to be keep your feet on the ground and that is what I have been doing,” said Laffor.

He added: “The guys who are playing have been doing well and I have been supporting them. Most of the time I don’t pay attention to myself but to how the team is doing and I am happy but I hope and pray that I manage to get into the team soon.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.