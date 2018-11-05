Arrows star wins PSL Goal of the Month award

The Golden Arrows striker scored a brilliant bicycle kick goal against neighbours Maritzburg United in the opening round of the season.

Mutizwa’s goal beat Deon Hotto’s striker against Kaizer Chiefs, Ronald Putche’s goal against SuperSport United and Joseph Mhlongo’s goal against Black Leopards.

“CONGRATULATIONS to @goldenarrowsfc1 striker, Knox Mutizwa for winning the #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month award (August 2018) as voted for by you on http://www.psl.co.za,” read tweet from the PSL

“Here is a recap of the beauty which he scored in the opening round of the season.”

