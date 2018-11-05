 
PSL News 5.11.2018

Arrows star wins PSL Goal of the Month award

Phakaaathi Reporter
Knox Mutizwa of Golden Arrows celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Black Leopards at Princess Magogo Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Zimbabwean international Knox Mutizwa has won the Absa Premiership goal of the month award for August.

The Golden Arrows striker scored a brilliant bicycle kick goal against neighbours Maritzburg United in the opening round of the season.

Mutizwa’s goal beat Deon Hotto’s striker against Kaizer Chiefs, Ronald Putche’s goal against SuperSport United and Joseph Mhlongo’s goal against Black Leopards.

“CONGRATULATIONS to @goldenarrowsfc1 striker, Knox Mutizwa for winning the #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month award (August 2018) as voted for by you on http://www.psl.co.za,” read tweet from the PSL

“Here is a recap of the beauty which he scored in the opening round of the season.”

 

