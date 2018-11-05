Bafana coach facing the axe – reports

Reports have emerged that Stuart Baxter will be sacked as Bafana Bafana head coach should the national team fail to qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

South Africa is currently in Group E, trailing Nigeria by one point with two rounds of fixtures remaining.

According to Sport24, Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt is being widely tipped to take over as Bafana Bafana head coach.

Sources also claim that Baxter and Hunt would swap positions, with Baxter going the other way to assume the role of head coach at the Clever Boys.

Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy has also been mentioned as a replacement should Hunt be appointed by Safa.

Baxter will later today (Monday) name a Bafana Bafana squad to face Nigeria in a crucial Afcon qualifier on November 17 at the FNB Stadium.

