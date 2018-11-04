Bantwana’s World Cup preparations going smooth

A hat-trick from captain Sibulelo Holweni, two goals each from Chelsea Daniels and Ember Edwards and a goal from Khunjulwa Mali, were enough to please head Simphiwe Dludlu, who praised the team’s hunger and says it’s a good build up for the team ahead of their opening match at the World Cup against Mexico on November 13.

“This is a good reflection of the players showing that hunger. Obviously we started slow, not slow in terms of play but getting those goals because we were rushing ourselves. We wanted that early goal and 20 to 30 minutes went by without us getting that goal because we kept on rushing ourselves,” Dludlu told the Safa website.

“We got two good goals and the first goal was a penalty which means we were getting in those areas making difficult for the opponents. With this we have something to build on up until we play our first game of the tournament.”

