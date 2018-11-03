 
menu
PSL News 3.11.2018 08:39 pm

Chiefs youngster survives car accident

Phakaaathi Reporter
Wiseman Meyiwa of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/Backpagepix)

Wiseman Meyiwa of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/Backpagepix)

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa survived a car crash on Saturday.

Amakhosi confirmed on Saturday evening that the Bafana Bafana midfielder was involved in a motor vehicle accident on the N3 highway.

“He was rushed to hospital and taken to intensive care unit for monitoring. He is stable, and doctors are still assessing the seriousness of his injuries. We wish him a speedy recovery,” tweeted Chiefs.

Meyiwa becomes the second Chiefs player to be involved in an accident after star player Lebogang Manyama survived a horror accident on the N1 north after the Malibongwe Interchange in Johannesburg.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.