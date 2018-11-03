Chiefs youngster survives car accident

Amakhosi confirmed on Saturday evening that the Bafana Bafana midfielder was involved in a motor vehicle accident on the N3 highway.

“He was rushed to hospital and taken to intensive care unit for monitoring. He is stable, and doctors are still assessing the seriousness of his injuries. We wish him a speedy recovery,” tweeted Chiefs.

Meyiwa becomes the second Chiefs player to be involved in an accident after star player Lebogang Manyama survived a horror accident on the N1 north after the Malibongwe Interchange in Johannesburg.

