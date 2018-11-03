Live report: Maritzburg United vs Bidvest Wits

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Team of Choice booked their place in the last eight after defeating Highlands Park 2-1 at home almost two weeks ago.

Maritzburg, who have never won the Telkom Knockout, were then beaten 1-0 by Polokwane City away in an Absa Premiership encounter last weekend.

Meanwhile, Wits secured their place in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Free State Stars away almost a fortnight ago.

The Clever Boys, who are the defending Telkom Knockout champions, then recorded a 1-0 win over Highlands Park at home last weekend.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.