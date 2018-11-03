 
menu
Telkom Knockout News 3.11.2018 08:12 pm

Live report: Maritzburg United vs Bidvest Wits

Rushing de Reuck of Maritzburg United challenges Haashim Domingo of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits at Harry Gwala Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images)

Rushing de Reuck of Maritzburg United challenges Haashim Domingo of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits at Harry Gwala Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United will face off with Bidvest Wits in the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinal match at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Team of Choice booked their place in the last eight after defeating Highlands Park 2-1 at home almost two weeks ago.

Maritzburg, who have never won the Telkom Knockout, were then beaten 1-0 by Polokwane City away in an Absa Premiership encounter last weekend.

Meanwhile, Wits secured their place in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Free State Stars away almost a fortnight ago.

The Clever Boys, who are the defending Telkom Knockout champions, then recorded a 1-0 win over Highlands Park at home last weekend.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.