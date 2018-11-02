Coetzee’s Sundowns debut prolonged by injury

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane revealed that Rivaldo Coetzee was close to making his debut for the senior side.

The former Ajax Cape Town defender was set to make the squad to face Bloemfontein Celtic in an Absa Premiership match last month but had to be left behind after he pulled a hamstring.

“Riva was just about to be on the team, we were taking him along to Bloemfontein and then he pulled a hamstring. Unbelievable, at the wrong time,” said Mosimane.

READ: Chiefs show interest in out-of-favour Sundowns winger

The Bafana Bafana international, who joined Sundowns in August last year, will have to wait a little longer to don the senior team’s jersey as he has played a handful of Multichoice Diski Challenge matches for Masandawana’s reserve side.

Mosimane is positive that the 22-year-old will make his way to full fitness soon.

“But he is young… he is one of the young guns coming. We are changing the team slowly. We are waiting for him, he is a good player, he will come right.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.