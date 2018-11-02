 
PSL News 2.11.2018 01:03 pm

Coetzee’s Sundowns debut prolonged by injury

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns player Rivaldo Coetzee (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

‘We are waiting for him, he is a good player, he will come right,’ says coach Mosimane.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane revealed that Rivaldo Coetzee was close to making his debut for the senior side.

The former Ajax Cape Town defender was set to make the squad to face Bloemfontein Celtic in an Absa Premiership match last month but had to be left behind after he pulled a hamstring.

“Riva was just about to be on the team, we were taking him along to Bloemfontein and then he pulled a hamstring. Unbelievable, at the wrong time,” said Mosimane.

The Bafana Bafana international, who joined Sundowns in August last year, will have to wait a little longer to don the senior team’s jersey as he has played a handful of Multichoice Diski Challenge matches for Masandawana’s reserve side.

Mosimane is positive that the 22-year-old will make his way to full fitness soon.

“But he is young… he is one of the young guns coming. We are changing the team slowly. We are waiting for him, he is a good player, he will come right.”

 

