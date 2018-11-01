Zambian teenage sensation returns to Sundowns

Lameck Banda has been spotted training with Mamelodi Sundowns as he makes his return to the side after his loan spell at Zambian powerhouse Zesco United.

Banda was signed by Masandawana from Zesco earlier this year but was loaned back to the Zambian giants as the Brazilians could not find space because their foreign player quota was full.

Now that he has gained some experience of playing the continent’s premium club competition the Caf Champions League, and with the rumour mill suggesting that Soumahoro could be released from the club to make way for the 17-year-old, he looks likely to stay put at Chloorkop.

Mosimane, who revealed that he still has to sharpen the teenage sensation, said: “He is our player, we parked him at Zesco. He has played in the Champions League this year and he was in and out of the Zambian team… he is a baby.

“He is one for the future, not now. So far so good, he is getting there and he needs time.

“He is like Phakamani Mahlambi, he is still raw and is talented. I still have a lot of work to do there. I have to teach. It is the same when I had Percy Tau at 20 years, Bongani Zungu at 20 and Keagan Dolly.”

