PSL News 1.11.2018 02:19 pm

Baroka coach to miss Sundowns clash

Phakaaathi Reporter
Witson Nyirenda coach of Baroka FC (Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix)

Witson Nyirenda coach of Baroka FC (Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix)

Baroka FC will be without their coach when they host Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal match on Saturday.

Bakgaga have given Wedson Nyirenda compassionate leave after he lost his mother to illness on Saturday.

Baroka CEO chief executive officer, Morgan Mammila has confirmed that Nyirenda will miss the Sundowns clash.

Mammila told LimSportsZone: “Our condolences to our coach Wedson Nyirenda, he lost his mother on Saturday. When we played against Bloemfontein Celtic, he was not okay, so we gave him the whole of this week so that he can pay the last respects to his mother. Losing a parent is not easy and our prayers are with them at this difficult times.”

Assistant coach Matsemela Thoka will be in charge of the team for the match at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium at 3pm.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Nyirenda has been given a few games by the Baroka management to change the club’s fortunes or face the axe.

