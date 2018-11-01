Sirino has found his true position – Pitso

When Gaston Sirino arrived at Mamelodi Sundowns in January this year, his coach Pitso Mosimane used him mostly on the left wing but has now said he has found the most suitable position for the Uruguayan attacker.

Sirino has placed himself on a good standing with the Masandawana faithful as he does find the back of the net every now and then.

Mosimane believes he can score in every match.

“We have found a position for Sirino now, we know how to use him and trust me, he can play and score in every match,” said Mosimane.

Sirino hit the winner at the weekend as Sundowns won at Chippa United.

