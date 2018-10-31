Safpu official accuses NFD club boss of punching him

According to Mulaudzi, the incident occurred at a Cubana Café and eatery in Green Point, Cape Town on Saturday night.

“The chairman (Mulaudzi) called me to his table again after he had a discussion with one of his friends and when I went there he started telling me that I will die a young man in football. I asked him what he meant by that and he repeated the same thing. But I persisted in knowing what he meant, he then started punching me but I blocked him up until people started to stop him,” Monyai told Limsportzone.

Monyai added that Mulaudzi called him a mbuti (goat in TshiVenda) and said he was a pretender.

According to Monyani, the Tshakhuma boss later apologised to him after he went to the police station to report him.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.