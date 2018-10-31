 
PSL News 31.10.2018

Tembo blames bad luck for growing injury list

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaitano Tembo coach of SuperSport United (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

With the growing list of injured players, SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says his side has been hit by bad luck.

Captain Dean Furman and striker Bradley Grobler have gone under the knife to rectify shoulder and groin injuries respectively.

The injury list includes Fagrie Lakay, Evans Rusike and Thabo Mnyamane, who all leave Tembo with little options in attack.

“We are little bit thin up front, we don’t have a lot of options, but at the same time we need to believe in what we have at the moment and give confidence to the guys that are playing and believe in them, that is the only way they can get better,” said Tembo.

Matsatsantsa are set to face Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-final of the Telkom Knockout at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

