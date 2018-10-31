 
PSL News 31.10.2018

Referees praised for Soweto derby officiating

Phakaaathi Reporter
Referee Eketsang Setloboko during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Baroka FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on September 12, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Safa’s head of referees Tenda Masikhwa has applauded Eketsang Setloboko for his performance in the Soweto derby.

Setloboko was assisted by Lalelani Mngadi, Elphas Sitole and Cedrick Muvhali.

“We have received massive positive feedback from all corners of the country including outside people who watched this derby across the world. It was refreshing to see even the spectators applauding the good work of our match officials. It is rare to see referees getting such positive feedback from the public,” Masikhwa told the Safa website.

Safa’s chair of referees committee Natasha Tsichlas was also excited by the improvement shown by match officials and the positive feedback they have received.

