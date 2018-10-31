Cup competitions should be played midweek, Pitso tells PSL

Mamelodi Sundowns have in recent seasons found themselves lagging behind in the Absa Premiership because of their participation in the Caf Champions League.

This has often left coach Pitso Mosimane frustrated, however, the Sundowns mentor has a solution that will see all teams play the same number of games.

“It is easy, it is very easy,” said Mosimane. “If you look at the English Premier League, why don’t they have somebody who played six games and someone else who has played nine games?

“They have same cups that we have. Their teams play in the Uefa Champions League, they have the FA Cup.

“If the league games are played on weekends and the cup games are played during the week, it will be better. If you are out of the cup you don’t play during the week but over the weekend we all play. But you can’t easily do that because the PSL wants sponsorships and it is important for the league to be well sponsored.”

