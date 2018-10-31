Chiefs will continue fighting – Solinas

Amakhosi suffered a 2-1 loss to Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium last weekend.

The loss saw them drop to seventh place with 14 points after 11 games. However, Solinas says it not over for Chiefs.

“We haven’t won in the last four games and this is not good for Kaizer Chiefs. But in my opinion we have the potential,” said the Chiefs coach.

“The league is very balanced, it is not over. We will continue fighting and try to win more games and put the team in a high position on the table because Kaizer Chiefs are a big club. But at the moment, yes, we haven’t collected a lot of points in the last few games.”

Chiefs and Pirates now turn their attention to the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals this weekend, with Amakhosi hosting SuperSport, while Pirates are away to AmaZulu.

In the league, Solinas will be hoping they bounce back from the Bucs defeat when they host Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium on November 7, while Micho will be looking at continuing with their winning form when they travel to Limpopo to face Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 6.

