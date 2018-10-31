Micho hopes derby win spur Pirates on

Sredojevic’s side beat their arch-rivals 2-1, making it five wins in the league for the Buccaneers after 11 games, with four draws and two losses in the process.

They are currently second in the Premiership with 19 points, one behind leaders Bidvest Wits, who have a game in hand.

“Before this win, it was 60 points to fight for, from this moment it is now 57. It was a match like any other, you cannot get more than three points. But psychologically you can get so much, bearing in mind you have won and this could serve as an injection of self-belief because confidence can never be enough.

“Players and teams without confidence are like a balloon without air. We are looking at providing that belief ahead of the matches in front of us which are going to be very difficult.”

