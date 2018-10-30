Sundowns legend offers advice to Brockie

Brockie has been relegated to the bench by coach Pitso Mosimane at Sundowns as he struggles to find his scoring form.

Masinga, who also played for Sundowns during his heydays, says it is never easy for any striker to hit the ground running at a new club.

“I remember when I joined Sundowns from Jomo Cosmos‚ I struggled a lot because the two teams played different systems and I had no choice but to adjust my game so that I could fit in,” Masinga told SowetanLive.

“At Sundowns you must be a striker who plays with the midfielders and at Cosmos the system was completely different.”

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi on Tuesday, Brockie’s agent Mike Makaab is set to meet with the Sundowns management to try and find a way forward as they feel the New Zealander’s career is not going forward since he joined the club.

