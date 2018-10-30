SuperSport suffer Grobler blow  

Grobler, who had a surgery last season, confirmed on his Twitter account that he had made another trip to the surgery room.

“No doubt I have the best job in the world but it def has its ups and downs. 2 years ago I had my left groin repaired and today the right side has be successful repaired. I will once again be out of action for a while but it will be worth it,” Grobler wrote on twitter.

The Bafana Bafana international is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing the groin operation.

No doubt I have the best job in the world but it def has its ups and downs. 2 years ago I had my left groin repaired and today the right side has be successful repaired. I will once again be out of action for a while but it will be worth it. pic.twitter.com/hb9RvIVLkQ — Bradley Grobler (@Bradley_Grobler) 29 October 2018

Part 2- I would like to thank the whole @SuperSportFC family from management,medical team,supporters,coaching staff and the players for all the support they have given me. — Bradley Grobler (@Bradley_Grobler) 29 October 2018

