 
menu
PSL News 30.10.2018 04:52 pm

SuperSport suffer Grobler blow  

Phakaaathi Reporter
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 26: Bradley Grobler and Sheldon van Wyk during the MTN 8 Semi Final, 1st Leg match between SuperSport United and Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on May , 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images) 0200818

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 26: Bradley Grobler and Sheldon van Wyk during the MTN 8 Semi Final, 1st Leg match between SuperSport United and Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on May , 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images) 0200818

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler is expected to be out of action for a long time after undergoing surgery.

Grobler, who had a surgery last season, confirmed on his Twitter account that he had made another trip to the surgery room.

“No doubt I have the best job in the world but it def has its ups and downs. 2 years ago I had my left groin repaired and today the right side has be successful repaired. I will once again be out of action for a while but it will be worth it,” Grobler wrote on twitter.

The Bafana Bafana international is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing the groin operation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Fans have a right to be angry at Bafana – Khune 16.11.2018
Khune explains his role in Serero’s Bafana return 15.11.2018
Serero can deliver the goods for Bafana – Ndlanya 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.