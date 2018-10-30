Pule reacts to scoring first Soweto derby goal

Pule scored the winning goal to help Pirates beat Chiefs 2-1 in the Soweto derby last weekend.

The forward credited his teammates Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga for creating the goal for him.

“Shonga’s inside pass to Mulenga was very good, and in that position we all know how dangerous Mulenga can be. He’s such a clever player. When Khune came out and Mulenga picked the pass, I was in the right place at the right time for the finish. It was a nice finish to a great build up,” Pule told the Pirates website.

The Bafana Bafana international added that playing in the derby was a dream come true for him.

